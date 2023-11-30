Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): A scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Jangaon Assembly Constituency in Telangana while voting was underway on Thursday.

As per the reports, a contingent of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The scuffle reportedly broke out between workers of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.

The purported video of the scuffle was caught on camera and shared on social media.

As per the video, an unidentified man is seen slapping another person while holding him by his collar as a policeman proceeds to diffuse the situation. After some time, the man was let off and went on his way.

Voting began at 7 am at various polling booths across the state amid heavy security arrangements.

Voters are exercising their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.For the first time in Telangana, home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service.

About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System, according to a poll official.

Meanwhile, BRS leader K Kavitha, Telangana minister and BRS MLA KT Rama Rao, state Congress chief Revanth Reddy, and others cast their votes.

In the first assembly polls in 2014 for the newly created state of Telanagana, the Congress got 25.20 per cent votes and BRS (then TRS) got 34 per cent in the Telangana area.

In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

The counting of votes, along with that in four other states will be taken up on December 3. (ANI)

