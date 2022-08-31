Hyderabad, Aug 31 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday recorded 145 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload in the state to 8,34,478.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 79.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs Telegram To Disclose Details of Channels Violating Copyright Law.

A health department bulletin said 338 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,28,822.

The recovery rate rose to 99.32 per cent.

Also Read | Dowry Case: 'Usual Acts of Taunting in Family Not Cruelty', Says Delhi Court; Acquits Husband, In-Laws.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 11,086 samples were tested on Wednesday. The number of active cases was 1,545.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)