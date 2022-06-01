Hyderabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday saw a slight rise in COVID-19 cases with 75 new infections being reported as the state's tally stood at 7,93,352.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 61.

A health department bulletin said 29 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,760. The recovery rate was 99.42 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 12,255 samples were tested on Wednesday. The number of active cases was 481, it said.

