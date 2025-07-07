Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): In a significant crackdown on illicit liquor production, the STF Team B, in collaboration with the SHO Thorrur, DTF Mahabubabad, and AC Enforcement Warangal, conducted Gudumba cluster raids in Thorrur station limits.

The raids were carried out in several locations of Marripeda Mandal, including Bothasala Thanda, Thopla Thanda, Amudhala Gadda Thanda, Jandala Thanda, and Mula Marri Thanda.

Also Read | US Demands Trade Deals or Threatens Tariffs by August 1.

"Today, STF Team B conducted Gudumba cluster raids in Thorrur station limits, along with the SHO Thorrur, DTF Mahabubabad, and AC Enforcement Warangal, in the following locations of Marripeda Mandal: Bothasala Thanda, Thopla Thanda, Amudhala Gadda Thanda, Jandala Thanda, Mula Marri Thanda," officials said.

According to officials, the operation resulted in the seizure of 33 litres of illicit liquor, 600 litres of fake juice wash, 150 kg of black jaggery, 10 kg of alum, and one mobile phone.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Urges Fans To Help Victims of Texas Floods As 78 Die and Dozens More Go Missing.

The team arrested six persons, booked six cases, and handed over the case papers to the SHO Thorrur for further investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)