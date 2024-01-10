Hyderabad, January 10: Three coaches of the Charminar Express derailed at Nampally railway station in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday morning, the railway officials said. As per the officials, at least five persons sustained minor injuries in the incident. The injured are undergoing treatment at the railway hospital, the official added. Telangana Train Derailment Video: Five Injured After Charminar Express Derails At Nampally Railway Station.

Charminar Express Derails at Nampally Station

#WATCH | Telangana: Five people were injured after three coaches of Charminar Express derailed at the Nampally Railway Station The incident took place at around 9:15 AM. This Railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end,… pic.twitter.com/mzlV82OLAu — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

According to Rakesh, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway, the incident occurred at around 9.15 am on Wednesday, January 10. "The incident happened at around 9:15 am. This railway station is a terminal station where tracks end, as it is a dead end. The train should have stopped before the end; however, the train overshot and hit it. Falaknuma Express Train Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Three Coaches of Train Between Bommaipally and Pagidipally in Telangana, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Three coaches of the train derailed in the incident," CPRO Rakesh said while speaking to ANI. "Around five people who stood near the doors of the train suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are being treated at the Railway Hospital," he added. Further details awaited.

