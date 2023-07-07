Hyderabad, July 7: A fire broke out in three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally, following which it was stopped. All passengers deboarded the train, and no injuries were reported. Telangana Train Fire Video: Three Coaches of Falaknuma Express Burns in Flames Between Bommaipally and Pagidipally Stations, No Injuries Reported.

CH Rakesh, CPRO South Central Railway said, "Fire accident reported in Falaknuma Express. All the passengers got down. No casualties were reported, and the train was stopped between Bommaipally and Pagidipally. The fire broke out in three bogies, S4, S5, S6." Odisha Train Fire Video: Compartment of Stationary Goods Train Catches Fire in Balasore.

Falaknuma Express Train Fire:

#WATCH | Telangana | Fire broke out on three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally, following which it was stopped. All passengers deboarded the train, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QfOkvrOAST — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

Further details awaited.

