Five people were injured after three coaches of Charminar Express derailed at the Nampally Railway Station in Telangana on Wednesday, January 10. The incident took place at around 9:15 am. A video from the location shows the derailed Charminar Express. "This Railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end, however the train overshot. 3 coaches of the train got derailed in the incident. Around 5 people who stood near the doors of the train suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are being treated at the Railway Hospital," South Central Railway CPRO Rakesh said. Telangana Road Accident: 21 Injured After School Bus Collides With Lorry in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District (Watch Video).

Telangana Train Derailment Video

#WATCH | Telangana: Five people were injured after three coaches of Charminar Express derailed at the Nampally Railway Station The incident took place at around 9:15 AM. This Railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end,… pic.twitter.com/mzlV82OLAu — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

