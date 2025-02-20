Nizamabad, February 20: Three members of the same family lost their lives in the wake of an electric short circuit in Pegadapally under the Bodhan police station limits of Nizamabad district on Thursday, the Inspector of Bobhan police station said.

As per the Police, "The incident took place in a farming field, where the three family members were working. The victims were identified as a man, his wife, and their son. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter." Kalaburagi: Woman, Son Suffer Electric Shock After Live Wire Falls on School Bus in Karnataka, Children Inside Vehicle Escape Unhurt; Chilling Video Surfaces.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)