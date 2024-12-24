A woman and her son were critically injured after a live wire fell on a school bus near Mohan Lodge, Kalaburagi. The woman, identified as Bhagyashree, was helping her child board the bus when the electric shock struck, severely burning them both. A chilling video of the incident has surfaced, showing the terrifying moment the live wire fell onto the bus. 11 children onboard, all of whom have intellectual disabilities, were unharmed, thanks to the rubber tyres of the bus, which acted as an insulator, preventing further injury. Kalaburagi Fire: Blaze Erupts At A Cafe in Karnataka, Firefighting Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Woman and Son Suffer Electric Shock After Live Wire Falls on School Bus in Karnataka (Disturbing Visual)

Negligence Strikes Again: Kalaburagi Woman Critically Injured 1. Tragic Accident: A live wire fell on a school bus for children with intellectual disabilities near Mohan Lodge. 2. Woman Severely Burned: Bhagyashree suffered critical injuries while helping her child board the… pic.twitter.com/EHdNmbnLZu — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 24, 2024

