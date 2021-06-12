Hyderabad [Telangana], June 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday informed that the state government had brought in new Panchayat Raj and Municipality Acts under which Rs 339 crore will be given to the villages and Rs 148 crore will be given to the Municipalities development every month.

The CM said the state government had brought in new Panchayat Raj and Municipality Acts and extending support to the rural and urban areas in a big way which is not done anywhere in the country. The government while extending the financial assistance to villages and municipalities had also filled all the vacancies, a statement issued by Chief Minister's office (CMO) read.

Every month Rs 339 crore is given to the villages and Rs 148 crore to the Municipalities development without fail. He said the Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes have yielded good results. He said it should be known why employees in Panchayat Raj and Municipalities are failing in the discharge of their duties? He said if he finds during his surprise visits that there is some laxity on part of the employees, he would not spare them.

Rao on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting on Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes and declared that he would personally make surprise visits from June 19 to assess the progress of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes and how Panchayat Raj and Municipal officers are functioning all over the State.

The CM also informed that a meeting will be held here at Pragathi Bhavan on June 13 to review Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes being implemented at the ground level with Additional Collectors, District Panchayat Raj officers (DPOs).

The CM has instructed the officials concerned to prepare a chart for the measures taken to curtail the seasonal diseases and asked them to develop the culture of preparing an action plan to take preventive measures for the seasonal diseases. The CM said that there is a decrease in Corona Virus in the state and the positivity rate had fallen to 4.7 per cent in the state.

He also said that once the Corona Virus decreases; another round of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes would be launched in the State.

He also instructed the Forest department to continue a special drive to increase the green cover in the State.

The CM instructed the CS to prepare a chart on what are the works done so far in the villages and municipalities? He wanted Palle and Pattana Pragathi programme result charts should be done separately. He wanted every minute detail on greenery, sanitation, daily sanitation, the situation of the saplings planted, the way Gram Sabhas are conducted, the way MPOs participated in the meetings, the measures are taken for the village development, how many times Gram Sabhas were conducted? Discussions that took place on the village development etc.,

"We have appointed additional Collectors to ensure development in villages and urban areas. They have to concentrate on the field level. They have to encourage DPOs and other staff to achieve the targets. But Additional Collectors are not doing their job on the expected lines. I have expected a lot from them and they are not upto the mark. Panchayat Raj and Municipal Ministers cannot do everything. In each district minister concerned, MLA and MLCs and other public representatives and officials should take an active part in Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes. Create awareness among people and make them stakeholders in the programme," the CM explained.

The CM said," It is natural that seasonal diseases spread during every season. During Monsoon, malaria, Dengue, and in winter Swine Flu and diarrhea diseases will spread. With diseases like Corona at the backdrop, preventive measures should be in place. For this, Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, and medical and health departments should work in coordination. He wanted ASHA workers, ANMs, medical and Health department employees should be alerted to take measures like cleaning of the water tanks and other preventive measures.

The CM said people would rally behind the public representatives when there is tangible development before their eyes. He said Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes have already become successful in this regard and regarded as the best in the country. In this backdrop, officials should work more actively leaving their laxity.

The CM said, "Henceforth, Municipal Directors, Panchayat Raj Commissioners should visit districts and villages and mingle with people and assess the progress of works." He wanted DPOs also to be part of the village tours. He wanted stern action to be taken against the illegal layouts. He wanted Collectors to become part of preparing the Municipal Budgets. He wanted trees to be planted on either side of the national highways and Contractors should be entrusted with the job. He also wanted more focus on the revival of the forests in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)