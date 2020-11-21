Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Minimum temperatures dipped across parts of Rajasthan on Saturday with Churu being the coldest in the plains at 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Mount Abu, the sole hill station in the state, was 1 degree Celsius.

Sikar, Pilani, Ajmer, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaipur recorded their respective minimums at 6.5 degrees Celsius, 7.9 degrees Celsius, 9.5 degrees Celsius, 10.3 degrees Celsius, 11 degrees Celsius, 11.4 degrees Celsius and 11.6 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Jaisalmer was 12 degrees Celsius and 12.7 degrees Celsius in Barmer, according to the meteorological department here.

The minimum temperatures are likely to dip further, it said.

