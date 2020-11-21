New Delhi, November 21: The COVID-19 tally in India crossed the 90.5 lakh mark on Saturday with a spike of 46,232 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the coronavirus tally in the country rose to 90,50,598. The total active cases in the country now stands at 4,39,747 while the number of people cured and discharged stand at 84,78,124 with 49,715 new discharges in last 24 hours. India reported 564 new deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll on the country to 1,32,726. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 94.5% Effective in Phase 3 Trials, Likely to Receive Emergency Use Approval From US FDA.

The testing data from the Indian Council of Medical Research showed that 10,66,022 samples were tested on Friday. The total number of samples tested up to November 20 across the country is 13,06,57,808. For the 14th day in a row, the COVID-19 fresh cases in India have been less than 50,000. It was on November 7 that India had reported 50,356 cases. Pfizer Seeks Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine From US Regulators As Doses Could Be Available by Next Month.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 17,68,695 coronavirus cases till date with the state recording 5,640 new infections on Friday. The death toll mounted to 46,511 now. Apart from Maharashtra, the other states that have been severely affected with coronavirus include Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Meanwhile, the coronavirus situation in Delhi-NCR remained grim with a third wave wreaking havoc.

The US is the worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic. The daily coronavirus deaths in the US are now averaging more than 1,300 - the worst toll recorded since May this year. More than 2,53,000 Americans are dead, morgues are running out of room in several states, and total confirmed infections have blown past 11.7 million.

