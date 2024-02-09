Gangtok, Feb 9 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday announced regularisation of all temporary Group C & D employees of the state government, who have completed four years of service by December 31, 2023.

Sounding the poll bugle on February 4, Tamang had made an announcement that all government employees, who have been working for more than four years, will be regularised and a notification in this regard will be issued this month.

Also Read | Russians Enter North Korea as First Post-COVID Tourists.

"I announce regularisation of all temporary Group C & D employees who have completed four years of service by December 31 as the notification in this regard has been issued," he said while addressing the State-Level Temporary Employees' Convention at Public Ground in Rangpo.

Tamang, also president of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, also directed all Heads of Departments to prepare a seniority-based list of temporary employees and expedite the process of distributing appointment orders.

Also Read | Delhi: Unattended Bag, Iron Trunk Lead to Tension in Najafgarh Area; Nothing Suspicious Found.

The chief minister said that his government has consistently worked for the welfare of the people and will continue to do so.

He also announced a hike in the honorarium for MGNREGA barefoot engineers from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000.

Tamang said that those temporary employees who have donated land for public use will also be eligible for regularisation upon completion of three years of service, while all temporary employees with disabilities will have their services regularised upon completion of two years in the job.

The assembly election in the small Himalayan state is due in a few months. Tamang became the chief minister in May 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)