Kohima (Nagaland) [India], May 16 (ANI): In a significant operational development near New Samtal village in Chandel district of Manipur, along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB), a patrol of the Assam Rifles was fired upon heavily by suspected cadres on 14 May 2025, a release from Ministry of Defence PRO, Manipur, Nagaland and South Arunachal said.

The soldiers' response, demonstrating exceptional composure and combat readiness, were precise, measured, and calibrated. The operation resulted in the neutralisation of ten individuals in camouflage fatigues.

Accordingly, a thorough combing operation of the area was carried out, wherein a significant cache of weapons, including seven AK-47 rifles, one RPG launcher, one M4 rifle and four single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) rifles, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the neutralised individuals were known for involvement in cross-border insurgent activity. Efforts are underway to confirm their identities.

The situation along the IMB remains under heightened surveillance. Security forces are maintaining a robust posture and coordinating with civil administration and intelligence agencies to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, along with representatives of the Custom Preventive Force Department, Champhai, recovered 2.5 kg of heroin No. 4 worth Rs 17.54 crore from the general area of Kelkang, Champhai district on May 15, 2025.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to the Custom Preventive Force Department, Champhai for further action.

Meanwhile in January this year, Assam Rifles, recovered Heroin worth Rs 97.90 Lakhs and apprehended one individual in the general area of Zote, Champhai district.The accused was identified as Laltanpuia (35), a resident of Tlangsam village, Champhai district.

The entire consignment along with the apprehended individual was handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai for further legal proceedings, added the statement. (ANI)

