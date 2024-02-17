New Delhi, February 17: Around ten wagons of a goods train derailed and overturned on the Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in the Delhi area on Saturday morning, officials said. According to Delhi police, the derailment incident occurred near Zakhira flyover at around 11.52 am. Delhi: Eight Wagons of Goods Train Derails At Sarai Rohilla Station, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Goods Train Derails on Patel Nagar-Dayabasti Section

#WATCH | Eight wagons of a goods train derail on Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in Delhi area, says Northern Railway. The incident occurred near the Zakhira flyover in the city. "A possible casualty of the person on track is not ruled out. Rescue operation is going on," says DCP… pic.twitter.com/R99NnI9EY4 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

Video: Goods Train Derails At Delhi's Sarai Rohilla Station pic.twitter.com/LZ5KjqiEFE — NDTV (@ndtv) February 17, 2024

"Today, February 17, information was received at 11.52 hrs regarding the derailment of a train near Zakhira Flyover," police said. "At the spot, it was found that a goods train had derailed and 10 bogies had turned down," they said. Goods Train Derails in Chhattisgarh: Nine Empty Wagons of Freight Train Derail in Bilaspur Division, Restoration Work in Progress (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, railway and fire department officials have reached the spot, and started the rescue operation. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)