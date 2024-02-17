A goods train derailed at Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla station on Saturday, resulting in the derailment of eight wagons. The incident occurred around 11:50 am near the Zakhira flyover in north Delhi. The police have not ruled out the possibility of casualties on the track. Railway and fire officials are currently conducting a rescue operation. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation. Delhi: Eight People Injured After Temporary Structure Collapses Near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Video Surfaces.

Goods Train Derails in Delhi

#WATCH | Eight wagons of a goods train derail on Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in Delhi area, says Northern Railway. The incident occurred near the Zakhira flyover in the city. "A possible casualty of the person on track is not ruled out. Rescue operation is going on," says DCP… pic.twitter.com/R99NnI9EY4 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

Video: Goods Train Derails At Delhi's Sarai Rohilla Station pic.twitter.com/LZ5KjqiEFE — NDTV (@ndtv) February 17, 2024

