Nine empty wagons of a goods train derailed near Akaltara yard in Janjgir–Champa district, Chhattisgarh, under the Bilaspur division on July 27. Restoration work is currently underway to clear the tracks and assess the damage caused by the derailment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the mishap while onlookers gather at the scene, as seen in a video shared by the news agency ANI. Mumbai Local Train Meets With Accident After Three Coaches Derail Near Kharkopar Railway Station, Services for Belapur and Nerul Suspended.

Goods Train Derails in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh | Nine empty wagons of a goods train derailed near Akaltara yard under Bilaspur division in Janjgir–Champa district today; Restoration work underway pic.twitter.com/WuXvt5dVQM — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)