Bhadarwah (J-K), Aug 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday busted a terrorist hideout at Tanta forest in Doda district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from an underground dump, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of special operations group (SOG) and other security forces launched a combing and search operation (CASO) in the Tanta forests of Tehsil Kahara since early morning and seized a cache of arms and ammunition on Friday evening, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths for Third Consecutive Day, Reports 50 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

In-charge SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom said his team busted the underground terrorist hideout in Tanta Forest and recovered war-like stores, including weapons, other arms and ammunition, beside some documents.

PTI CORR/AB

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Could Be Launched in India on August 20: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)