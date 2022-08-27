Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Saturday said terrorism has declined in the Union territory in the past few years due to efforts of police and other security forces, but there is a need to prepare strategies for uprooting the terror ecosystem to consolidate peace.

Singh made these remarks while chairing a high-level crime review meeting at the police headquarters here.

The Director General of Police (DGP) complimented the police, Army, central armed police forces (CAPFs) for the successful conduct of Amarnath pilgrimmage, Muharram and Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir.

He conveyed the appreciation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to officers and jawans working collectively for peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"With the joint efforts of J-K Police and other security forces, the graph of terrorism has decreased in Jammu and Kashmir during the past few years,” the DGP said.

He, however, directed the officers to frame strategies for uprooting the terror ecosystem to consolidate peace in the region.

Singh stressed for alertness and area domination for better results.

Though the contribution of Jammu and Kashmir Police on different fronts is being appreciated at the highest level of the country, "yet we need to further improve our investigation work to hit the ecosystem of terrorism hard", he said.

The DGP earlier inaugurated the iOS version of “JK-eCop” mobile app.

Singh hoped that the iOS version of the app will further bridge the gap between the police and the general public.

The Android version of the app was launched earlier by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

