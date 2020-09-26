Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 32 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 Battalion CRPF arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) associate and seized arms and ammunition from his possession during a search operation at the orchards of Mandigam Kralgund in Handwara on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Akeel Ahmad Parray, a resident of Mandigam Kralgund.

"On the basis of specific information, Handwara Police along with 32 RR and 92 Bn. CRPF launched a Cordon and search operation in the orchards of Village Mandigam Kralgund. During the search operation, one person was found in the suspicious condition who on seeing the search party tried to escape from the spot but was chased and apprehended by the search party," police said.

"On his personal search, arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. During questioning it came to the surface that the said person is working with militant outfit LeT as an associate," added police.

A case under section 7/25 IA Act, 16, 18, 20 ULAP Act has been registered in Police Station Kralgund and further investigation into the matter is under process. (ANI)

