Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], November 13 (ANI): The convoy of a Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit was attacked by the terrorists in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district, informed sources on Saturday.

As per the sources, the family members of the officer along with the Quick Reaction Team were in convoy.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: ‘Problem Incentivisation, Not Enforcement’, Supreme Court Pulls Up Centre Over Stubble Burning Issue.

"Convoy of a Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit ambushed by terrorists in Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district. Family members of the officer along with the Quick Reaction Team were in convoy. Casualties feared. Ops underway, details awaited," said sources.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls Emergency Meeting As National Capital’s Air Quality Worsens.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)