Pahalgam (JK), Apr 26 (PTI) National Conference MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani on Saturday reached out to a group of tourists who stayed back here after the recent terror attack and said terrorists tried to scare visitors away, but this place belongs to them.

The Pahalgam MLA, also known as Altaf Kaloo, told the tourists that they are the ambassadors of the valley to the rest of the country and urged them to spread the word about the treatment they received here after returning to their states.

Wani expressed regret over the April 22 terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

"You are our ambassadors to the rest of the country. Please highlight the treatment you have received at this place, which is famous for its hospitality. What the people are saying here is coming directly from their hearts. There is no show off," the legislator said during his interaction with the tourists in Pahalgam, 100 km from Srinagar.

Kashmir is an integral part of India and home to visitors from different parts of the country, he said.

"They have tried to scare you away from your home, but I want to tell you that this place also belongs to you. Please spread the word of peace and brotherhood on your return to your states," he added.

Earlier, Wani, along with an NC delegation, visited the Hapatnar residence of 'ponywallah' Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who was among those killed in the attack. Shah lost his life while trying to save the tourists during the attack at Baisaran meadow.

The delegation also included Zahir Abdullah and Zamir Abdullah, sons of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, NC MLAs Salman Ali Sagar and Ahsan Pardesi, and state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.

The NC stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and also salutes Shah's cousin, Nazakat Shah, who was instrumental in saving 11 innocent lives on the fateful day, the party spokesperson said.

A representative of Raja Rani Tour and Travels and Maharashtra Tour Operators Association, Abhijeet Patil, was also part of the delegation.

