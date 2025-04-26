Patna, April 26: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released an official notification (Advt. No. 23/2025) inviting online applications for 11,389 Staff Nurse vacancies. This major recruitment drive aims to strengthen Bihar’s healthcare system by deploying a large number of nursing professionals across the state.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in, with the last date for submission set as May 23, 2025. To apply, applicants must first register under the ‘Staff Nurse Registration 2025’ link, fill out the application form carefully, pay the required fee, and submit the form online. A printout of the final application is recommended for future reference. SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 150 Trade Finance Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

The eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications and age limits, are detailed in the official notification. Candidates are urged to review all instructions thoroughly before applying. PNB SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 350 Specialist Officer Vacancies From March 3, Know Steps To Apply at pnbindia.in.

The application fee is INR 600 for candidates belonging to unreserved, OBC, EBC, EWS categories, and for applicants from outside Bihar. Bihar-based SC/ST candidates and all female candidates need to pay only INR 150.

This is one of the largest staff nurse recruitments announced in recent years in Bihar, providing an excellent opportunity for nursing professionals to secure government employment.

Interested candidates should promptly visit the BTSC website to read the full advertisement and access the direct link for registration and form submission. For more information and the official notification, visit btsc.bihar.gov.in.

