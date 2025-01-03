Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday instructed officials from the Hyderabad Water Board to draft plans for developing the necessary infrastructure and evaluating future needs to ensure the supply of safe drinking water for the next 25 years.

Reddy, during a meeting with officials, emphasised that the action plan should be developed with a focus on meeting the drinking water needs of the population by 2050.

The CM asserted that a sewage plan should be developed alongside the drinking water supply to every household, according to an official release.

Officials informed the CM that the Water Board has been supplying adequate potable drinking water to the people of Hyderabad.

They stated that drinking water is being supplied through 13.79 lakh tap connections from the 9,800 km-long drinking water distribution network.

Currently, the water board supplies drinking water from the Manjira, Singoor, Godavari, and Krishna rivers. The meeting also decided to source drinking water from the Mallanna Sagar project in Siddipet district.

The CM approved transferring 20 TMC of water, up from the previously proposed 15 TMC, to meet the growing drinking water needs of the state capital from the project.

In a separate meeting with ministers and officials, Reddy instructed that land acquisition for the northern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) be completed without delay.

He suggested that officials adopt a generous approach when determining compensation for farmers whose lands are acquired.

He urged the district Collectors, who serve as arbitrators, to ensure that farmers receive the highest possible compensation.

