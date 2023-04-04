Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday decided to conduct the inauguration of the 125-ft tall statue of B R Ambedkar here on April 14, birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, on a grand scale.

Rao held a meeting with ministers and officials on the inauguration of the giant Ambedkar statue, opening of the new Secretariat building complex and other issues, an official release said Tuesday night.

It was decided in the meeting that flower petals would be showered from a helicopter on the statute paying a floral tributes to Ambedkar.

Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar would be invited as the sole chief guest at the event, the release said.

A separate release said the inauguration of the new Telangana Secretariat building complex, named after Ambedkar, would be held on April 30.

It said state Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy would perform traditional rituals on the morning of April 30.

The inauguration event would be held as per an auspicious time to be decided by pandits, the release said.

On other issues, Rao directed the state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to prepare the modalities for the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme soon.

Under the scheme, Rs three lakh would be provided to those who would like to build a house in their own residential plot.

Rao also instructed that the distribution of 'pattas' (titles) to 'podu lands' (shifting cultivation) be started soon.

