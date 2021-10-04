Hyderabad, Oct 4 (PTI): Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday appreciated two traffic policemen who issued a challan as his vehicle was moving in the wrong direction here.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: 4 of a Family Dead in Car-Truck Collision in Rohtas District.

Rama Rao lauded and felicitated the two traffic policemen - sub-inspector Ilaiah and constable Venkateshwarlu - for sincerity in discharging their duties, an official press release said.

Observing that rules are for all, whether they be citizens or public representatives, Rama Rao said the government stands by officers like Ilaiah who work sincerely, the release said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Two Killed As Tractor-Trolley Overturns in Umaria District.

Rama Rao said he always follows traffic rules and that he was not in the vehicle when the incident of his vehicle moving in the wrong direction took place on October 2 at 'Bapu Ghat,' a memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation, it said.

"To send the right message to the other leaders and his party workers, the Minister paid the challan amount," the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)