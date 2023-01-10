Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing 'Thamizhagam' row, CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan on Tuesday tweeted that the invitation from the governor for Pongal festival mentions the Governor as 'Thamizhagam Governor', while in an invitation for the portrait ceremony it was mentioned 'Tamil Nadu Governor'.

This comes in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's remark that 'Thamizhagam' rather than 'Tamil Nadu' would be a more appropriate name for the state.

"Invitation from Gov House for Pongal festival mentions the Gov as 'Thamizhagam' Governor, while he was mentioned as Tamil Nadu Governor in the invitation for the portrait ceremony earlier," Tweeted CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan.

Meanwhile, many posters with the words '#Getout Ravi' were spotted in the Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai areas of West Chennai, after the governor's statement.

Amid the controversy over the Governor's remark, '#Getout Ravi' has been a top trend on Twitter for the last few days.

Bedlam broke in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday as the Governor arrived for his customary address at the opening session.

Members of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) started raising slogans against the Governor before staging a walkout from the Assembly.DMK MLAs raised slogans such as 'Don't impose BJP, RSS ideology'.

The DMK and allies opposed the Governor's stand and accused him of toeing the BJP's ideological position.

'This is not Nagaland, this is proud Tamil Nadu', the legislators chanted.

However, Governor Ravi continued delivering his address amid the uproar. The treasury bench also demanded a ban on online gambling.

The ruling party legislators accused the Governor of sitting on a Bill banning online gambling.There is an ongoing tussle between the ruling DMK and the Raj Bhavan over several Bills which are pending the Governor's assent, including the one against online gambling and wager-based online games.

In total, 21 Bills passed in the Assembly are pending with Raj Bhavan, as of December 2022, sources said. (ANI)

