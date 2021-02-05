Thane, February 5: Thane municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma on Friday presented a Rs 2,755.32 crore budget for 2021-22, including Rs 1,221.90 crore for transport, Rs 333 crore for water supply and Rs 249.90 crore for roads and public works, an official said.

In his budget address, Sharma said Rs 1,152.70 crore was expected from GST and stamp duty, Rs 693.24 crore by way of property taxes, Rs 208.10 crore as water supply taxes, and Rs 342 crore from Town Development funds.

The budget has earmarked Rs 333 crore for water supply, Rs 308.04 crore for waste management, Rs 270.11 crore for education, Rs 256.84 crore for health, Rs. 1221.90 crore for transport, Rs 215.56 crore for water and sanitation, and Rs 249.90 for roads and public works.

