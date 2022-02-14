Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) Thane has reported 156 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally in the district to 7,07,222, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said.

One more person also succumbed to the viral infection, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,846, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,138, while the death toll stands at 3,390, another official said.

