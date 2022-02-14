Uttar Pradesh, February 14: Polling began at 7 am on Monday for phase two of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Uttarakhand. The polling will end at 6.00 pm. The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. While Goa and Uttarakhand assembly elections will be held in a single phase. The votes will be counted on March 10, and on the same day, the results will be declared.

With 403 assembly seats in the fray, Uttar Pradesh will undergo polling for phase two with 55 assembly seats on Monday, meanwhile, Goa will undergo voting for 40 assembly seats and Uttarakhand for 70 assembly seats. Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Utpal Parrikar To Take On BJP's Atanasio Monserrate In Panaji; Here Are Key Electoral Battles To Watch Out For In Goa Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The Election Commission has made all the necessary preparations for the first phase of polling. Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is being used at every Polling Station. The move will enhance the transparency and credibility of the election process. Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Take On Old Rival Bhuwan Chandra Kapri in Khatima; Here Are Key Electoral Battles To Watch Out for in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Punjab will undergo polls on February 20. The Elections Commission of India (ECI) changed the voting dates for Manipur Assembly Elections 2022, with phase one taking place on February 28 and phase two on March 5. The results of all the assembly elections will be declared on March 10.

