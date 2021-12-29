Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) With the addition of 241 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,72,680, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

Five more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 11,615, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,221, while the death toll has reached 3,316, another official said.

