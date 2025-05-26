Thane, May 26 (PTI) A 62-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly duped of more than Rs 1.4 crore by two persons who lured him to invest in a gold trading scheme, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, said an official from the Wagle Estate division, an official said.

Also Read | YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, Arrested on Charges of Spying for Pakistan, To Be Produced in Haryana's Hisar Court Today.

He said the alleged fraud took place between April 11 and May 19.

The complainant, a consultant, has alleged that the accused convinced him to invest in a gold mining and trading scheme, promising a fixed monthly income from mining and 15 per cent returns from gold trade, the official said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Home Nurse Assaults Elderly Alzheimer's Patient to Death With Stick and Belt Over Care Instructions in Pathanamthitta, Arrested.

He said the complainant transferred more than Rs 1.4 crore into various bank accounts as directed by the duo but did not receive any returns.

When the complainant contacted the duo for updates on his investment, the accused avoided his calls and provided no clear response, the official said.

"We are probing the financial trail and attempting to trace the accused through digital and bank transaction records," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)