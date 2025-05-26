Pathanamthitta, May 26: The Kerala Police arrested a home nurse for assaulting an elderly Alzheimer’s patient at his residence in Pandalam's Thekkekkara. The 37-year-old accused caregiver, identified as Vishnu, disliked the instructions given to care for the victim, Sasidharan Pillai, properly, leading to the repeated assault of the 60-year-old victim with a stick and a belt, causing grievous bodily harm. Despite weeks of treatment, Pillai succumbed to his injuries, prompting police to intensify the investigation.

The case came to light when Sasidharan Pillai’s wife, MS Anitha, grew suspicious during a phone call on April 23 after hearing strange noises in the background. Growing suspicious, she alerted neighbours, who found visible injuries on Pillai’s body. Upon reviewing CCTV footage from the home, the family discovered disturbing visuals of the assault. The Kodumon police were immediately informed, and a case was registered. Kerala Shocker: Mother Throws 3-Year-Old Daughter Into River Over Safety Concerns After Alleged Sexual Abuse by Relative.

According to The New Indian Express report, Vishnu had been hired through a private agency in Adoor just six weeks before the incident. During interrogation, he admitted to physically abusing Pillai with a stick and a belt, both of which were later recovered by police. Officers believe Vishnu was frustrated with the patient’s condition and the restrictions imposed by the family. His actions reportedly stemmed from anger over being instructed not to leave the house for long hours. Kerala Shocker: 34-Year-Old Female Lawyer, 2 Daughters Die by Suicide in Kottayam Over Family Issues.

Despite receiving intensive medical care at a private hospital, Pillai’s health deteriorated due to the severe injuries, including a fractured backbone and deep wounds such as bruises on his back, and a deep cut below his knee. He passed away on May 25, leading authorities to consider upgrading the charges to include murder. Vishnu remains in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Police officials have assured that strict legal action will be taken against the accused.

