Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 332 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,36,894, a health official said on Monday.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Tribal Freedom Fighters Kept Struggle for Independence Alive in Every Corner, Says PM Narendra Modi.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 1,446 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Indian Army, Navy, Air Force Celebrate I-Day; See Pics Inside.

One death was also reported on Sunday, which raised the fatality toll in Thane to 11,938, he said.

The count of recoveries has reached 7,23,932, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)