Thane, June 13: With the addition of 616 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 7,14,269, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said. The district has been reporting more than 500 new cases of the viral infection for last four days. Mumbai Reports 1,803 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 97%.

There was no report of any fresh fatality and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent, the official said.

