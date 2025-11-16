Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 16 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday called for a swift and thorough probe into the alleged suicide of an RSS worker in Kerala, who reportedly took his life after being denied a BJP ticket for the upcoming local body polls.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor expressed condolences to the bereaved family while urging both the police and the BJP to address the circumstances leading to the incident.

"I think an investigation must be conducted expeditiously by the Police and I might say to my friends in the BJP, they should also investigate what's going wrong inside their party. This is a very serious situation. I don't want to do politics over the body of a young man. My heart goes out to his family...But at the same time, the matter must be investigated and I certainly hope that those who have the duty to do their job properly will conduct such an investigation," Tharoor said.

An RSS worker died by suicide after reportedly being denied a BJP ticket for the upcoming local body elections in Kerala, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anand K Thampi, a resident of the Thrikkannapuram ward under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, police added.

According to the police's initial reports, the BJP had already finalised its candidate for the Thrikkannapuram ward, and Anand's name was not included in the final list.

Following this, a WhatsApp message allegedly sent by Anand to his friends shortly before his death has surfaced, in which he levelled serious accusations against BJP leaders.

In the purported message, Anand alleged that certain BJP leaders were responsible for denying him the party ticket. He also claimed that some BJP and RSS leaders maintained links with the sand mafia. Police have recovered the message and are verifying its authenticity as part of the ongoing investigation.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

