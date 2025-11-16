New Delhi, November 16: Farmers across the country are eagerly awaiting the release of the 21st instalment or kist of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. In what can be seen as good news for farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on Wednesday, November 19. Under the scheme, INR 6,000 is provided to eligible farmers annually. The PM KISAN is a flagship scheme of the Central government aimed at benefiting small and marginal farmers nationwide.

In a statement on Friday, November 14, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Agriculture Minister under the Modi government, said that PM Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN on November 19. It must be noted that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana is a central sector scheme launched on February 24, 2019, providing annual financial assistance of INR 6,000 per eligible farmer family, which is given in three equal instalments of INR 2,000 each. PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment Date: Know How To Complete Aadhaar-Based OTP e-KYC To Receive Next Kist.

Is e-KYC Mandatory to Get PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Benefits?

It is worth noting that the Agriculture Ministry has reiterated that Aadhaar-based e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) is mandatory for all registered farmers to receive benefits under the PM KISAN scheme. According to the official website, eKYC is mandatory for PM-KISAN-registered farmers. Farmers can complete OTP-based eKYC by visiting the PM-KISAN portal or the nearest CSC centers for biometric verification. Only those farmers who have completed their e-KYC, updated their land and bank details, and are listed as eligible beneficiaries on the portal will receive the upcoming transfer without any delay.

To date, more than INR 3.70 lakh crore has been disbursed to over 11 crore farmer families nationwide through 20 instalments. The funds released under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme have helped farmers to buy farm inputs while also helping them to cater to other expenses such as education, medical and marriage. In 2019, a study was conducted by the International Food and Policy Research Institute to study the impact of the PM-KISAN scheme on the lives of farmers. PM KISAN Scheme: What Is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? From Eligibility to Benefits, Know Steps To Register Online at pmkisan.gov.in.

The study found that the funds disbursed under the PM-KISAN scheme acted as a catalyst in rural economic growth. The study also revealed that the funds released under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana also aided in alleviating the credit constraints for farmers and increased investments in agricultural inputs.

