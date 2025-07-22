New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Bestselling author Amish's upcoming book "The Chola Tigers", the second installment in his Indic Chronicles, will hit the stands on August 29, announced publishing house Harper Collins India on Tuesday.

The historical fiction, which builds on the world introduced in the author's 2020 bestseller "Legend of Suheldev", is touted to be a "thrilling historical saga of defiance, honour and redemption it celebrates the indomitable spirit of India".

The book's cover was released by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

"'The Chola Tigers' is an exhilarating story in which Emperor Rajendra Chola, the mightiest man of his era, orders a daring surgical strike on Ghazni in response to Sultan Mahmud's attack on the Somnath temple.

"This work of historical fiction is linked to my 2020 release 'Legend of Suheldev'. It is about a mission ordered by one of the greatest Tamilians ever, Emperor Rajendra Chola," Amish, author of 'Shiva Trilogy' and 'Ram Chandra Series', said in a statement.

The plot unfolds around Mahmud of Ghazni's devastating attack on the revered Somnath temple, sparking response from the era's most powerful monarch, emperor Rajendra Chola as "he summons a squad of defiant assassins to embark on a perilous quest and bring the fearsome enemy to his knees".

According to the publisher, "The Chola Tigers" explores the profound question: "How far would you go to defend dharma and your country's honour?"

"The new novel is vintage Amish -- a sweeping historical saga that is pacy, dramatic, simmering with political intrigue and personal vendetta, and heart-rending in its scenes of sacrifice and retribution. At its heart it masterfully explores the depths of human courage and resilience, and the indomitable spirit of a nation that refuses to be broken," said Poulomi Chatterjee, executive Publisher at HarperCollins India.

Amish's previous books have sold more than 8 million copies and have been translated into 21 languages.

