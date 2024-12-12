New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Thursday, accused Dhankar of not allowing opposition to speak in Lok Sabha. She claimed that past speakers of house were not biased and accused Dhankar of undermining the dignity of the House.

"Speaker is the head of the House. He does not belong to any caste or any party...The Speaker does not discriminate...My experience back to 2004, with exceptional speakers when Somnath Chatterjee ji held the position. During No Confidence Motions, he'd be asked to vote along party lines, but he'd decline, saying, 'I'm the Speaker, I won't vote.' That's what I call a true Speaker. I've also had the privilege of witnessing Sumitra Mahajan ji, Sangma ji, and Venkaiah Naidu ji in action, and I can confidently say that a Speaker should never be biased. Their role transcends caste, religion, and politics. When a Cabinet Minister is speaking, and the Leader of Opposition raises a point, they have every right to be heard. However, it's unacceptable to make them stand up and shut off their mic. This behavior undermines the dignity of the House," she said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, also accused Dhankhar of behaving like a "spokesperson of the government for his next promotion."

He alleged that the "biggest disrupter" in Rajya Sabha is the Chairman himself.

"He (RS chairman) does schooling like a headmaster... From the opposition side, whenever important issues are raised as per rules - the chairman doesn't allow to have a discussion in a planned manner. Time and again opposition leaders are stopped from speaking. His (RS Chairman) fidelity is towards the ruling party instead of the Constitution and constitutional tradition," Kharge alleged.

Earlier, Rijiju slammed Congress over the no-trust motion against Dhankar and said that if the opposition attacks the dignity of the Chairman, "we will protect".

Soon after the house met for the day, Kiren Rijiju said the son of a farmer has become Vice President and the entire country has seen that he has kept the dignity of the House.

He also slammed the Opposition saying, "You have no right to be members if you can't respect the Chair. We have taken an oath to protect the sovereignty of the country," he said.

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also attacked the Opposition for submitting a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and said that he is "not surprised" that Congress is "not respecting " the dignity of higher office.

The INDIA bloc submitted the no-confidence motion on December 10 to the Secretary-General of the Upper House of Parliament.

INDIA bloc parties held a joint press conference and said they were forced to resort to the step to "safeguard the democracy and Constitution".

The leaders made allegations about the manner in which the proceedings have been conducted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)