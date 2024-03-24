New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely alleged that the way accounts of Congress have been frozen raises a question mark on the country's democracy.

Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said, "The way accounts of the oldest party in the country have been frozen and elected CMs are arrested, is certainly a question mark on India's democracy. To save democracy, the INDIA bloc is going to hold a rally and the main leaders of the alliance will address it."

He questioned the timing of freezing the accounts.

"Before declaring the polls the account of the main opposition party is frozen. Election dates are announced and then the chief minister of Delhi is arrested. Earlier, the Jharkhand CM was arrested. There is no level playing field for the opposition," he said.

INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc will hold a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to "save democracy" in India, Congress Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said on Sunday.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference by the Congress and AAP, allies in the INDIA bloc.

This comes days after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the week on charges of corruption in the Delhi excise policy case, which was later scrapped.

Prominent leaders of the anti-BJP front are scheduled to attend the rally to "save the democracy of India," Singh said.

"On March 31, INDIA India Alliance will hold a big rally in Delhi, and prominent leaders of the Alliance will address the rally, which won't be just a political rally; it will be a call for the fight to save the democracy of India...," Singh said.

Earlier the Congress alleged that the BJP froze its bank accounts ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, making it difficult for them to prepare for the elections.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi alleged on Thursday that there is a "systematic effort" underway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "cripple" the Indian National Congress financially, calling it "unprecedented and undemocratic." (ANI)

