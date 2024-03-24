Mumbai, March 24: A 69-year-old woman from Mulund recently fell victim to a cyber scam and lost Rs 8.6 lakh while trying to purchase US dollars. Police officials said that the woman was scammed when she attempted to buy US dollars for an upcoming trip to visit her daughter in the United States. The victim, a senior citizen has been identified as Sunita Ravi.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Sunita Ravi had allegedly planned a trip to the US with her husband NK Ravi (75), a retired insurance professional. The alleged scam came to light after the woman filed a complaint. In her complaint, Sunita Ravi said that on March 20, she searched online for the contact details of her bank's local branch. Tinder Dating Scam in Mumbai: Colaba Woman Duped of Rs 8.2 Lakh by Man She Met on Dating App.

During her search, she was routed to a website and a popup appeared. Post this, the woman received a call from a person who claimed to be the bank's branch manager. The woman discussed her requirements with the "so-called" ban managed who assured her that her work would be done over call. The senior citizen also stated that the "bank manager" told her that she did not need to visit the branch.

During the call, the two also discussed the conversion rate from rupees to dollars. Following this, the caller asked the senior citizen to download an app named Zoho Assist Customer. A few minutes later, the fraudster called the woman and took her bank and credit card details. Soon after this, the woman received a message from her bank stating that Rs 8.66 lakh was debited from her account. Online Scam in Mumbai: Cyber Fraudsters Dupe 46-Year-Old Businessman of Rs 8.43 Lakh After Posing As Police; Second Such Incident in Two Days.

This is when the woman realised that she was deceived and the so-called ban manager was a fraud. Acting on her complaint, the police registered a case against an unidentified scammer under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

