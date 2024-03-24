New Delhi, March 24: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by brother of her tuition teacher in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, sparking a protest in the area, police said on Sunday. They said the alleged incident happened on Saturday and the victim has been referred to All All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Delhi Horror: Protesters Vandalise Cars Following Alleged Rape of 4-Year-Old Girl at Tuition Centre in Pandav Nagar, Accused Arrested (Watch Videos).

Protest in Pandav Nagar After Minor Girl Rape

#WATCH | Delhi: People protested and vandalised cars in the Pandav Nagar area after a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at her tuition centre. https://t.co/xNaRoxHOFv pic.twitter.com/AnmmlN9wIT — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

VIDEO | Locals gather in Delhi's Pandav Nagar area after a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher. pic.twitter.com/MWJOZtGiM5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 24, 2024

The victim's family members and scores of other people gathered outside the house of the accused in protest, demanding strict action against him. Security has been beefed up in the area with the deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

