New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): People in North East Delhi were taken aback after they came across an 'unidentified person' breaking into a house in 'Spider-Man' style.

As per CCTV footage, a thief in North East Delhi was seen climbing a house in the Bhajanpura area of North East Delhi district, reflecting the fictional character of 'Spider-Man'.

According to the victims, the thief broke into their house, full of people, in the wee hours of Tuesday from the first floor and stole three mobile phones and Rs two thousand.

The house owner, Bharat Bhushan Malhotra told ANI that the thief first climbed his house at around 4.30 am and left at 4.45 am. The thief first reached their house and then entered their neighbour's house, in front."

These days there are many theft cases reported in this area," Bharat added.

Rajesh Kumar, another victim said, "The thief left our house with three mobiles and about 2 thousand rupees."

Delhi Police have registered the case regarding the matter.

"We have registered the complaint and investigating the matter," police said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

