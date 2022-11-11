Aizawl, Nov 10 (PTI) Mizoram and Assam will on November 17 hold the third round of talks to resolve the long-standing interstate border dispute, a senior home department official said on Friday.

The talks were originally scheduled to be held on November 4, but were postponed owing to the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Mizoram.

Mizoram additional home secretary Lalhriatpuia told PTI that the border talks would be held in Guwahati on November 17, as proposed by the Assam government.

A five-member Mizoram delegation, led by ministers Lalchamliana and Lalruatkim, will be visiting the neighbouring state for the talks, he said.

Another home department official said that the Mizoram delegation will leave for Guwahati on November 16, and preparatory meetings will be held among officials on that day.

The actual border talks would take place on the next day, he said.

Mizoram and Assam share a 164.6-km-long border.

Skirmishes and clashes between border residents of the two states were reported on several occasions since March 2018, when functionaries of Mizoram's apex student body 'Mizo Zirlai Pawl' (MZP) attempted to construct a wooden shed at Zophai area in Kolasib district, contiguous to Assam's Hailakandi district.

More than 60 people were injured in a clash between students of Mizoram and the Assam police.

The dispute had taken an ugly turn in July last year when police forces of the two states exchanged fire at the interstate boundary, leading to the death of six personnel and a civilian from Assam.

Starting August last year, the two states have held two rounds of talks and virtual meetings on five occasions.

They have agreed to maintain peace along the boundary and resolve disputes through dialogues.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma have also met twice in New Delhi in November last year and September this year to find an amicable solution to the vexed border dispute.

