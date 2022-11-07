New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed the culture in the country so that those who had reservations about visiting temple earlier have now started chanting the names of deities.

Speaking at a gathering, Singh said, "We need to unite Sanatan Samaj. PM Modi brought a great transformation as a result of which those who did not want to visit temples of Santan Dharma are now calling themselves avatars of Bajrangbali and Lord Krishna. Nobody in the country thought the Ram Mandir will be built but it is Narendra Modi who brought the dream of Ram Mandir into reality. Nobody had imagined that Article 370 would be revoked from Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi delivers what he promises."

"During the rule of Indira Gandhi, Sanatan gurus and saints were assaulted. They were murdered. There were unaccounted deaths of saints that the Congress government never admitted. We remember the Jallianwala Bagh genocide, we salute the martyrs in the freedom of India, we remember the martyrdom of the Sikhs in the 1984 Sikh riots but why do not we remember the martyrdom of the saints on November 7, 1966," said the BJP MP.

Singh said if Congress had the vision to build Ram Mandir then it would have made it. "Congress only made false promises and never talked about the timeframe that when they would build Ram Mandir," he said.

The Union Minister said it is the BJP government that has work for strengthening Sanatan Dharma and expanding its global reach.

"We will work towards banning cow slaughter in consultation with States. States are moving forward to bring uniform civil code," he added. (ANI)

