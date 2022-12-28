Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Three persons were killed in a motorcycle accident in Bhabhni police station limits here on Wednesday, an official said.

The motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle, resulting in the death of one Anil (25), Rajesh (28) and Vinod (27), sub-inspector Ram Singhasan Sharma said.

The deceased were on their way to distribute invites for a family event.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and an investigation is on, the official said.

