Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against three persons for allegedly cheating a home buyer of Rs 6 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against brothers Ranjit and Bhimrao Lengde and Lal Mohan Mandal at Koparkhairane police station on Saturday, he said.

The complainant has alleged that the trio promised to provide him a flat at a cheaper rate in a project by CIDCO and took Rs 6 lakh from him between June 2021 and October this year, the official said.

The complainant confronted the trio when he did not receive a flat and soon realised that he had been cheated, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

