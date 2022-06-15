Mumbai, June 15: One of the three bodies of boys that drowned in the sea at Juhu Chowpatty was recovered by the lifeguards at 5:30 am on Wednesday.

Three boys, namely Manohar Aman Singh (21), Kaustubh Gupta (18) and Prathamesh Gupta (16) drowned on the Juhu beach on Tuesday evening. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 3 Boys Drown While Taking Bath Inside Well in Raisen.

The body was recovered from the Versova seashore at the time of high tide, and the search for the other two missing bodies is still going on. The identity of the boy whose body was found is yet to be ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)