Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) The annual three-day fair at the famous Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir will be held from March 10, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib finalised the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival at a high level meeting Monday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

Shiv Khori is a nearly 200-metre-long famous cave shrine. It is a natural cave that is around one metre in width and two to three metres high.

"The three-day congregation will begin from March 10 and culminate on March 12," the spokesman said.

During the meeting, he said, Chib discussed various issues like facilities of drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, sanitation, repair of roads, security and medical facilities.

She asked the departments concerned to make requisite arrangements well in advance for the smooth celebration of 'Maha Shivratri' festival, the spokesperson added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)