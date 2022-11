Pune, Nov 23 (PTI) Three persons, including a child, were killed and three others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Solapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Alert Motorman Foils Woman’s Suicide Attempt at Vashi Station, Saves Her Life by Applying Emergency Brakes in Nick of Time.

The accident took place near Shirasi on Waghdari Road in Akkalkot tehsil in the afternoon, they said.

Also Read | Congress Leader Jaya Thakur Moves Supreme Court Seeking Review of Verdict Upholding 10% Reservation to EWS.

The deceased and the injured were traveling from Indi in Karnataka to Aland in Gulbarga district of that state, a police official said.

"When their car reached Shirasi, it rammed into a stationary truck. Three persons - a man, a woman, and a child - died in the accident, while three others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital," the official from Solapur Rural Police Control Room said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)